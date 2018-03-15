Liz Phair to release Exile In Guyville 25th anniversary box set

3xCD / 7xLP set includes her three pre-fame 'Girly-Sound' tapes

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Liz Phair’s Exile In Guyville is being remastered and reissued as a 3xCD or 7xLP box set.

Girly-Sound To Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set features restored and remastered audio from the three ‘Girly-Sound’ tapes Phair made for friends in the early 90s, resulting in her eventual signing to Matador. Also included is a lavish book, containing an extensive oral history, plus essays by Liz Phair and journalist Ann Powers. The vinyl version of the book contains unseen photos and artwork.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

Exile In Guyville

(Double LP, remastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)

1. 6’1”

2. Help Me Mary

3. Glory

4. Dance Of The Seven Veils

5. Never Said

6. Soap Star Joe

7. Explain It To Me

8. Canary

9. Mesmerizing

10. Fuck and Run

11. Girls! Girls! Girls!

12. Divorce Song

13. Shatter

14. Flower

15. Johnny Sunshine

16. Gunshy

17. Stratford-On-Guy

18. Strange Loop

Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word To Ya Mutha

(Double LP, restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 1)

(Restoration by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters)

(Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)

1. White Babies

2. Shane

3. 6 Dick Pimp

4. Divorce Song

5. Go West

6. Don’t Holdyrbreath

7. Johnny Sunshine

8. Miss Lucy

9. Elvis Song

10. Dead Shark

11. One Less Thing

12. Money

13. In Love w/Yself

Girls! Girls! Girls!

(Double LP, restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 2)

(Restoration by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters)

(Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)

1. Hello Sailor

2. Wild-Thing

3. Fuck And Run

4. Easy Target

5. Soap Star Joe

6. Ant In Alaska

7. GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS

8. Polyester Bride

9. Thrax

10. Miss Mary Mack

11. Clean

12. Love Song

13. Valentine

Sooty

(Single LP, restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 3)

(Restoration by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters)

(Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)

1. Gigolo

2. Flower

3. Batmobile

4. Slave

5. Open Season

6. Suckerfish

7. California

8. South Dakota

9. Bomb

10. Easy

11. Chopsticks

Phair will support the release with a short US tour, during which she’ll only play songs from the Girly-Sound tapes. Full dates below:

5/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge

6/1 – San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

6/2 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

6/4 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

6/6 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

6/7 – Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust

6/8 – Wichita, KS – Wichita Riverfest

6/9 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

