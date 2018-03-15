Liz Phair to release Exile In Guyville 25th anniversary box set

3xCD / 7xLP set includes her three pre-fame 'Girly-Sound' tapes
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Liz Phair’s Exile In Guyville is being remastered and reissued as a 3xCD or 7xLP box set.
Girly-Sound To Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set features restored and remastered audio from the three ‘Girly-Sound’ tapes Phair made for friends in the early 90s, resulting in her eventual signing to Matador. Also included is a lavish book, containing an extensive oral history, plus essays by Liz Phair and journalist Ann Powers. The vinyl version of the book contains unseen photos and artwork.
The full tracklisting is as follows:
Exile In Guyville
(Double LP, remastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)
1. 6’1”
2. Help Me Mary
3. Glory
4. Dance Of The Seven Veils
5. Never Said
6. Soap Star Joe
7. Explain It To Me
8. Canary
9. Mesmerizing
10. Fuck and Run
11. Girls! Girls! Girls!
12. Divorce Song
13. Shatter
14. Flower
15. Johnny Sunshine
16. Gunshy
17. Stratford-On-Guy
18. Strange Loop
Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word To Ya Mutha
(Double LP, restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 1)
(Restoration by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters)
(Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)
1. White Babies
2. Shane
3. 6 Dick Pimp
4. Divorce Song
5. Go West
6. Don’t Holdyrbreath
7. Johnny Sunshine
8. Miss Lucy
9. Elvis Song
10. Dead Shark
11. One Less Thing
12. Money
13. In Love w/Yself
Girls! Girls! Girls!
(Double LP, restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 2)
(Restoration by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters)
(Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)
1. Hello Sailor
2. Wild-Thing
3. Fuck And Run
4. Easy Target
5. Soap Star Joe
6. Ant In Alaska
7. GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS
8. Polyester Bride
9. Thrax
10. Miss Mary Mack
11. Clean
12. Love Song
13. Valentine
Sooty
(Single LP, restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 3)
(Restoration by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters)
(Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge)
1. Gigolo
2. Flower
3. Batmobile
4. Slave
5. Open Season
6. Suckerfish
7. California
8. South Dakota
9. Bomb
10. Easy
11. Chopsticks
Phair will support the release with a short US tour, during which she’ll only play songs from the Girly-Sound tapes. Full dates below:
5/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge
6/1 – San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall
6/2 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
6/4 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
6/6 – Boston, MA – Sinclair
6/7 – Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust
6/8 – Wichita, KS – Wichita Riverfest
6/9 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
