Listen to unreleased R.E.M. song “Devil Rides Backwards”

The track is taken from the 25th anniversary Automatic For The People reissue
R.E.M. have shared an unreleased demo, you can hear now hear another called “Devil Rides Backwards“, from their upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of album, Automatic For The People.
The forthcoming reissue feature the album in its entirety mixed in Dolby Atmos by original producer Scott Litt and engineer, Clif Norrell.
Arriving on November 10, the album will be released in a variety of formats, including a 4-disc Deluxe Edition will include 20 previously unreleased demos from the Automatic For The People sessions.
Here’s the tracklisting for the Deluxe Edition. The edition is also available as a 2-disc set, featuring discs 1 and 2.
Disc 1 – Automatic For The People
Drive
Try Not to Breathe
The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite
Everybody Hurts
New Orleans Instrumental No. 1
Sweetness Follows
Monty Got A Raw Deal
Ignoreland
Star Me Kitten
Man On The Moon
Nightswimming
Find The River
Disc 2 – Live At The 40 Watt Club
Drive
Monty Got A Raw Deal
Everybody Hurts
Man On The Moon
Losing My Religion
Country Feedback
Begin The Begin
Fall On Me
Me In Honey
Finest Worksong
Love Is All Around
Funtime
Radio Free Europe
Disc 3 – Automatic For The People Demos
Drive (demo)
Wake Her Up (demo)
Mike’s Pop Song (demo)
C to D Slide 13 (demo)
Cello Scud (demo)
10K Minimal (demo)
Peter’s New Song (demo)
Eastern 983111 (demo)
Bill’s Acoustic (demo)
Arabic Feedback (demo)
Howler Monkey (demo)
Pakiderm (demo)
Afterthought (demo)
Bazouki Song (demo)
Photograph (demo)
Michael’s Organ (demo)
Pete’s Acoustic Idea (demo)
6-8 Passion & Voc (demo)
Hey Love [Mike voc] (demo)
Devil Rides Backwards (demo)
Disc 4 – Automatic For The People Blu-Ray
Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: Photograph) mixed in Dolby Atmos
Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: Photograph) Hi-Resolution Audio
Drive (music video)
The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite (music video)
Everybody Hurts (music video)
Man On The Moon (music video)
Nightswimming (music video: British version)
Find The River (music video)
Nightswimming (music video: R version)
Automatic Press Kit
