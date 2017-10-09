Listen to unreleased R.E.M. song “Devil Rides Backwards”

The track is taken from the 25th anniversary Automatic For The People reissue

R.E.M. have shared an unreleased demo, you can hear now hear another called “Devil Rides Backwards“, from their upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of album, Automatic For The People.

The forthcoming reissue feature the album in its entirety mixed in Dolby Atmos by original producer Scott Litt and engineer, Clif Norrell.

Arriving on November 10, the album will be released in a variety of formats, including a 4-disc Deluxe Edition will include 20 previously unreleased demos from the Automatic For The People sessions.

Here’s the tracklisting for the Deluxe Edition. The edition is also available as a 2-disc set, featuring discs 1 and 2.

Disc 1 – Automatic For The People

Drive

Try Not to Breathe

The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

Everybody Hurts

New Orleans Instrumental No. 1

Sweetness Follows

Monty Got A Raw Deal

Ignoreland

Star Me Kitten

Man On The Moon

Nightswimming

Find The River

Disc 2 – Live At The 40 Watt Club

Drive

Monty Got A Raw Deal

Everybody Hurts

Man On The Moon

Losing My Religion

Country Feedback

Begin The Begin

Fall On Me

Me In Honey

Finest Worksong

Love Is All Around

Funtime

Radio Free Europe

Disc 3 – Automatic For The People Demos

Drive (demo)

Wake Her Up (demo)

Mike’s Pop Song (demo)

C to D Slide 13 (demo)

Cello Scud (demo)

10K Minimal (demo)

Peter’s New Song (demo)

Eastern 983111 (demo)

Bill’s Acoustic (demo)

Arabic Feedback (demo)

Howler Monkey (demo)

Pakiderm (demo)

Afterthought (demo)

Bazouki Song (demo)

Photograph (demo)

Michael’s Organ (demo)

Pete’s Acoustic Idea (demo)

6-8 Passion & Voc (demo)

Hey Love [Mike voc] (demo)

Devil Rides Backwards (demo)

Disc 4 – Automatic For The People Blu-Ray

Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: Photograph) mixed in Dolby Atmos

Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: Photograph) Hi-Resolution Audio

Drive (music video)

The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite (music video)

Everybody Hurts (music video)

Man On The Moon (music video)

Nightswimming (music video: British version)

Find The River (music video)

Nightswimming (music video: R version)

Automatic Press Kit

The November 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring The Beatles on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Beck, Michael Head, The Jacksons, Neil Finn and we celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie and remember Walter Becker. We review David Bowie, The Smiths, Margo Price, Robert Plant and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Gregg Allman, Margo Price, The Weather Station and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.