Listen to The Smiths previously unreleased demo for “I Know It’s Over”

It's from their deluxe reissue of The Queen Is Dead

The Smiths have shared a previously unreleased demo of “I Know It’s Over”.

The track appears on the upcoming deluxe reissue of The Queen Is Dead.

The Queen Is Dead is to be released in a remastered and expanded version on October 20 by Warner Bros.

The tracklisting is:

CD1 – Original album: 2017 master

‘The Queen Is Dead’

‘Frankly, Mr. Shankly’

‘I Know It’s Over’

‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘Cemetry Gates’

‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’

‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’

‘Vicar In A Tutu’

‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’

CD2 – Additional recordings

‘The Queen Is Dead’ (full version)

‘Frankly, Mr. Shankly’ (demo)

‘I Know It’s Over’ (demo)

‘Never Had No One Ever’ (demo)

‘Cemetry Gates’ (demo)

‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’ (demo)

‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’ (demo)

‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ (demo mix)

‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ (take 1)

‘Rubber Ring’ (b-side)

‘Asleep’ (b-side)

‘Money Changes Everything’ (b-side)

‘Unloveable’ (b-side)

Tracks 1-7 and 9 are previously unreleased.

Track 8 was released on 7” for Record Store Day.

Tracks 10 and 11 are 2017 masters of b-sides from ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’.

Tracks 12 and 13 are 2017 masters of b-sides from ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’.

CD3 – ‘Live in Boston’ – previously unreleased

‘How Soon Is Now?’ (5.25)

‘Hand In Glove’ (2.58)

‘I Want The One I Can’t Have’ (3.24)

‘Never Had No One Ever’ (3.29)

‘Stretch Out And Wait’ (3.09)

‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ (3.34)

‘Cemetry Gates’ (3.01)

‘Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring’ (4.17)

‘Is It Really So Strange?’ (3.23)

‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ (4.09)

‘That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore’ (4.51)

‘The Queen Is Dead’ (5.08)

‘I Know It’s Over’ (7.39)

Recorded at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on 5th August 1986.

DVD:

‘The Queen Is Dead’ on 96kHz / 24-bit PCM stereo.

‘The Queen is Dead – A Film by Derek Jarman’.

