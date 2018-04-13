Listen to Peter Buck’s new song with Joseph Arthur

Their collaborative album is due on June 15

Former REM guitarist Peter Buck has teamed up with singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur for a new album called Arthur Buck, due out on June 15. You can hear opening track “I Am The Moment” below:

The pair have a shared history stretching back to the early 2000s, when Arthur toured with REM. Arthur Buck was conceived in Mexico late last year, recorded in Portland and completed by Arthur at his studio in Brooklyn.

“It was all new songs, and it was spontaneous,” says Buck. “And the great thing about working that way was that it didn’t have to be anything in particular. It was liberated from any expectation. It was free.”

The full tracklisting for Arthur Buck is below:

1. I Am The Moment

2. Are You Electrified?

3. The Wanderer

4. Forever Waiting

5. If You Wake Up In Time

6. Summertime

7. American Century

8. Forever Falling

9. Before Your Love Is Gone

10. Wide Awake In November

11. Can’t Make It Without You

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.