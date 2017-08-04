Listen to Motörhead’s cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes”

It's from the band's forthcoming cövers album

Motörhead have shared a previously unheard cover version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”.

The song was recorded during the sessions for Bad Magic, which was released a few months before Lemmy‘s death.

“Heroes” will feature on a new compilation from the band called Under Cöver – an 11-track release that finds Motörhead taking on songs by the likes of Metallica, Sex Pistols, Ramones and more.

In a press release the surviving members of the band discussed the cover. Guitarist Phil Campbell said: “It’s such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us.”

Drummer Mikkey Dee added: “[Lemmy] was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well, but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be – fun!”

