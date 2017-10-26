Listen to Brian Eno and Kevin Shields’ collaboration, “Only Once Away My Son”

Swoon

Brian Eno and Kevin Shields have released a collaborative track, “Only Once Away My Son“.

It’s been released as part of Adult Swim‘s Singles Program, with the pair contributing music to the network’s ongoing ’52 weeks of free music’.

You can hear the track below.

Shields is gearing up to reissue the first two My Bloody Valentine albums on vinyl in January next year.

Shields is also set to make his live return at Sigur Ros’ upcoming Norður og Niður festival in Reykjavík, Iceland.

His listing on the Norður og Niður website suggested he was “working on material for a new My Bloody Valentine album to be released in 2018.”

Eno, meanwhile, has collaborated with pianist Tom Rogerson on a new album, Finding Shore, on December 18 via Dead Oceans.

