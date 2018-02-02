Led Zeppelin to release official art book

368-page volume includes unseen photographs and artwork from the band's archives

As part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, Led Zeppelin will release an official art book in October.

Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is a heavyweight 368-page volume that will include “unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world”. It is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band.

