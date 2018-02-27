Led Zeppelin to release limited 7″ for Record Store Day

Features unreleased mixes of “Rock And Roll” and “Friends”

Led Zeppelin will make their Record Store Day debut this year by releasing a limited edition 7″ featuring unreleased mixes of “Rock And Roll” and “Friends”.

The yellow-vinyl single will only be available at participating independent music retailers on Record Store Day (April 21).

The previously unreleased version of “Rock And Roll” dates from the original mix of Led Zeppelin IV at Sunset Sound studios in LA. Only two previous “Sunset Sound Mixes” have been released: the version of “When The Levee Breaks” on the original album and the mix of “Stairway To Heaven” that featured on the 2014 deluxe edition. The previously unheard “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends” is a stripped-down affair, without the orchestration of the Led Zeppelin III version.

As previously reported, Led Zeppelin will release a newly remastered version of their live album How The West Was Won in multiple formats on March 23.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.