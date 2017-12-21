Led Zeppelin to celebrate 50th anniversary with illustrated book

"All manner of surprises" will follow

Led Zeppelin will celebrate 50 years since the band’s formation by collaborating with London’s Reel Art Press on an official illustrated book.

The band revealed the news via their social media:

“Led Zeppelin are pleased to announce that Jimmy Page, Robert Plant & John Paul Jones are collaborating with @ReelArtPress to publish the official illustrated book celebrating 50 years since the formation of the group.

“Coming 2018.

“For updates visit http://reelartpress.com”

Page admitted in a recent interview that plans were afoot to mark the band’s anniversary next year, saying: “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that. Next year will be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

