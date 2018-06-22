Led Zeppelin announce deluxe reissue of The Song Remains The Same

New versions of the 1976 concert film soundtrack include four video out-takes

Led Zeppelin have announced a comprehensive, multi-format reissue of the soundtrack to their 1976 concert film The Song Remains The Same.

It will be released on September 7, 50 years to the day that the four members of Led Zeppelin first performed together under the name The New Yardbirds.

The fully remastered album will be released on CD, digital, 4xLP and Blu-Ray formats, as well as a ‘super deluxe box set’ edition which includes vinyl, CD and DVD versions plus a photobook, concert programme replica and art print.

The Blu-Ray and DVD versions of the album include bonus video out-takes of four songs not in the original film: “Celebration Day,” “Over The Hills And Far Away,” “Misty Mountain Hop” and “The Ocean”. The tracklisting for the LP versions has been reconfigured, allowing the epic, 29-minute version of “Dazed And Confused” to be featured in its entirety on one side of vinyl for the first time.

Peruse the contents of all the new versions of The Song Remains The Same below:

CD

Remastered audio on two CDs, plus 24-page booklet.

Vinyl

Remastered audio on four 180-gram vinyl LPs, plus 28-page booklet

Blu-Ray

96kHz/24 bit 5.1 (DTS-HD Master Audio Surround) and stereo mixes (PCM Stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo). Video performances of four songs not in the original film: “Celebration Day,” “Over The Hills And Far Away,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” and “The Ocean.” (All with 5.1 audio)

Streaming & Digital Download

Remastered audio.

Super Deluxe Box Set

Remastered audio on two CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs.

Two DVD set of the The Song Remains The Same featuring the full theatrical version of the film plus bonus content including four performance outtakes that were not part of the original film: “Celebration Day,” “Over The Hills And Far Away,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” and “The Ocean.”

DVD of the entire album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, plus photo gallery.

High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit.

A 28-page book featuring band photos and stills from the film and an essay by Cameron Crowe.

A replica of the Japanese programme from 1977, previously available only when the film first toured cinemas in that country.

High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered.

