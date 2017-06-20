LCD Soundsystem announce new album, American Dream

A word tour follows

LCD Soundsystem have confirmed details of their new album, American Dream.

The album will be released on September 1 via Columbia Records/DFA.

The tracklisting is:

oh baby

other voices

i used to

change yr mind

how do you sleep?

tonite

call the police

american dream

emotional haircut

black screen

The band have also announced a world tour accompanying the album, including a show at Alexandra Palace on September 22.

Tour dates are:

Fri-Jun-16-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Sat-Jun-17-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Mon-Jun-19-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Tue-Jun-20-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Wed-Jun-21-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Fri-Jun-23-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Sat-Jun-24-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Wed-Jul-12-17 Ottawa, ON

Ottawa Bluesfest

Fri-Jul-14-17 Chicago, IL

Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat-Jul-15-17 Louisville, KY

Forecastle Festival

Sun-Jul-23-17 Byron Bay, AUS

Splendour in the Grass Festival

Mon-Jul-24-17 Sydney, AUS

Hordern Pavillion

Wed-Jul-26-17 Melbourne, AUS

Margaret Court Arena

Sat-Jul-29-17 Niigata, JP

Fuji Rock Festival

Sat-Aug-26-17 Monterrey, MX

Hellow Festival

Fri-Sep-08-17 Copenhagen, DK

Vega

Sat-Sep-09-17 Copenhagen, DK

Vega

Mon-Sep-11-17 Amsterdam, NL

Paradiso

Tue-Sep-12-17 Amsterdam, NL

Paradiso

Wed-Sep-13-17 Paris, FR

L’Olympia

Thu-Sep-14-17 Paris, FR

L’Olympia

Sat-Sep-16-17 Manchester, UK

The Warehouse Project

Sun-Sep-17-17 Manchester, UK

The Warehouse Project

Tue-Sep-19-17 Glasgow, UK

The Barrowland Ballroom

Fri-Sep-22-17 London, UK

Alexandra Palace

Tue-Oct-17-17 Washington DC

The Anthem

Sat-Oct-21-17 Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Sun-Oct-22-17 Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Wed-Oct-25-17 Miami, FL

James L. Knight Center Theater

Fri-Oct-27-17 New Orleans, LA

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Mon-Oct-30-17 Dallas, TX

The Bomb Factory

Tue-Oct-31-17 Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri-Nov-03-17 Detroit, MI

Masonic Temple Theatre

Thu-Nov-09-17 St. Paul, MN

Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sat-Nov-11-17 Broomfield, CO

1st Bank Center

Tue-Nov-14-17 San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri-Nov-17-17 Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Sat-Nov-18-17 Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Sun-Nov-19-17 Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Mon-Nov-20-17 Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Tue-Nov-21-17 Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Sat-Dec-02-17 Montreal, QC

Place Bell Arena

Sun-Dec-03-17 Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Tue-Dec-05-17 Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore

Wed-Dec-06-17 Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore

Fri-Dec-08-17 Boston, MA

Agganis Arena

Mon-Dec-11-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Tue-Dec-12-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Thu-Dec-14-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Dec-15-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Sun-Dec-17-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Mon-Dec-18-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Tues-Dec-19-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Thu-Dec-21-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Dec-22-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Sat-Dec-23-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.