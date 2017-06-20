LCD Soundsystem announce new album, American Dream

A word tour follows
LCD Soundsystem have confirmed details of their new album, American Dream.
The album will be released on September 1 via Columbia Records/DFA.
The tracklisting is:
oh baby
other voices
i used to
change yr mind
how do you sleep?
tonite
call the police
american dream
emotional haircut
black screen
The band have also announced a world tour accompanying the album, including a show at Alexandra Palace on September 22.
Tour dates are:
Fri-Jun-16-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Sat-Jun-17-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Mon-Jun-19-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Tue-Jun-20-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Wed-Jun-21-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Fri-Jun-23-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Sat-Jun-24-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Wed-Jul-12-17 Ottawa, ON
Ottawa Bluesfest
Fri-Jul-14-17 Chicago, IL
Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat-Jul-15-17 Louisville, KY
Forecastle Festival
Sun-Jul-23-17 Byron Bay, AUS
Splendour in the Grass Festival
Mon-Jul-24-17 Sydney, AUS
Hordern Pavillion
Wed-Jul-26-17 Melbourne, AUS
Margaret Court Arena
Sat-Jul-29-17 Niigata, JP
Fuji Rock Festival
Sat-Aug-26-17 Monterrey, MX
Hellow Festival
Fri-Sep-08-17 Copenhagen, DK
Vega
Sat-Sep-09-17 Copenhagen, DK
Vega
Mon-Sep-11-17 Amsterdam, NL
Paradiso
Tue-Sep-12-17 Amsterdam, NL
Paradiso
Wed-Sep-13-17 Paris, FR
L’Olympia
Thu-Sep-14-17 Paris, FR
L’Olympia
Sat-Sep-16-17 Manchester, UK
The Warehouse Project
Sun-Sep-17-17 Manchester, UK
The Warehouse Project
Tue-Sep-19-17 Glasgow, UK
The Barrowland Ballroom
Fri-Sep-22-17 London, UK
Alexandra Palace
Tue-Oct-17-17 Washington DC
The Anthem
Sat-Oct-21-17 Atlanta, GA
Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Sun-Oct-22-17 Atlanta, GA
Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Wed-Oct-25-17 Miami, FL
James L. Knight Center Theater
Fri-Oct-27-17 New Orleans, LA
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Mon-Oct-30-17 Dallas, TX
The Bomb Factory
Tue-Oct-31-17 Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri-Nov-03-17 Detroit, MI
Masonic Temple Theatre
Thu-Nov-09-17 St. Paul, MN
Roy Wilkins Auditorium
Sat-Nov-11-17 Broomfield, CO
1st Bank Center
Tue-Nov-14-17 San Francisco, CA
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri-Nov-17-17 Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Sat-Nov-18-17 Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Sun-Nov-19-17 Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Mon-Nov-20-17 Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Tue-Nov-21-17 Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Sat-Dec-02-17 Montreal, QC
Place Bell Arena
Sun-Dec-03-17 Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Tue-Dec-05-17 Philadelphia, PA
The Fillmore
Wed-Dec-06-17 Philadelphia, PA
The Fillmore
Fri-Dec-08-17 Boston, MA
Agganis Arena
Mon-Dec-11-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Tue-Dec-12-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Thu-Dec-14-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Dec-15-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Sun-Dec-17-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Mon-Dec-18-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Tues-Dec-19-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Thu-Dec-21-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Dec-22-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Sat-Dec-23-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
