Laura Veirs announces tenth solo album, The Lookout

Sufjan Stevens and Jim James provide guest vocals

Portland-based singer-songwriter Laura Veirs will release her tenth solo album, The Lookout, on April 13.

It was produced by long-time collaborator Tucker Martine, who also plays on the record alongside Karl Blau, Steve Moore, Eli Moore and Eyvind Kang. Sufjan Stevens and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James provide guest vocals.

“The Lookout is about the need to pay attention to the fleeting beauty of life and to not be complacent; it’s about the importance of looking out for each other,” says Veirs. “I’m addressing what’s happening around me with the chaos of post-election America, the racial divides in our country, and a personal reckoning with the realities of midlife: I have friends who’ve died; I struggle with how to balance life as an artist with parenting young children.”

Watch the video for the song “Everybody Needs You” below:

The Lookout is available to pre-order here.

Additionally, Veirs will tour the UK in June:

Saturday 2nd June – SHEFFIELD – The Hubs

Sunday 3rd June – LEEDS – Brudenell Social Club

Monday 4th June – NEWCASTLE – The Cluny

Tuesday 5th June – GLASGOW – Oran Mor

Wednesday 6th June – MANCHESTER – The Deaf Institute

Friday 8th June – LONDON – Union Chapel

Saturday 9th June – CARDIFF – St John The Evangelist

Sunday 10th June – BRISTOL – The Thekla

Monday 11th June – BRIGHTON – The Komedia

