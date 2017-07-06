Lambchop share “The Hustle Unlimited”, announce full UK tour

12 dates including Islington Assembly Hall

Lambchop have shared a new version of “The Hustle”, from their FLOTUS album, entitled “The Hustle Unlimited“.

The song coincides with news that they’ll be touring the UK in August on a run of 11 dates which include London’s Islington Assembly Hall.

You can hear “The Hustle Unlimited” below.

Speaking of the new version of the track, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner said: “Sometimes things can get out of control, an impromptu idea is presented and you take that idea to a logical conclusion to see where it goes. In this case Tony Crow [piano] came up with a rather ‘Love Unlimited Orchestra’ take on the hustle during a rehearsal with Andy Stack [drums, Wye Oak]. It seemed nuts at the time but being rather nuts ourselves I thought we should try recording it and taking it all the way to full realization. Plus it was a great way to capture Andy’s tenure with us in the studio.”

“The Hustle Unlimited” along with the previously shared Prince cover “When You Were Mine” will be available on a limited edition 12” via City Slang on August 11.

Tour dates:

August 8 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

August 9 – Glasgow @ Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox

August 10 – Newcastle @ Riverside

August 11 – Manchester @ Gorilla

August 12 – Leamington Spa @ Leamington Assembly

August 13 – Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

August 14 – Norwich @ The Waterfront

August 16 – Exeter @ Phoenix

August 17 – Bristol @ Trinity Centre

August 18 – Bexhill @ The De La Warr Pavilion

August 19 – Crickhowell @ Green Man Festival

August 20 – London @ Islington Assembly Hall

