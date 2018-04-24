Kurt Vile announces European tour

He'll bring the Violators to UK shores in November

Kurt Vile has announced a European tour for the autumn, backed by his regular band The Violators (Rob Laakso, Kyle Spence, and Jesse Trbovich).

The full itinerary is as follows:

12/10 Grünspan – Hamburg, Denmark

13/10 Pustervik – Gothenburg, Sweden

14/10 Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway

15/10 Bern – Stockholm, Sweden

16/10 Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

18/10 Huxleys – Berlin, Germany

19/10 Technikum – Munich, Germany

20/10 X-Tra – Zurich, Switzerland

21/10 Epicerie Moderne – Lyon, France

22/10 Apolo – Barcelona, Spain

23/10 Teatro Barceló – Madrid, Spain

25/10 Lisboa Ao Vivo – Lisbon, Spain

26/10 Hard Club – Porto, Portugal

28/10 Theatre Barbey – Bordeaux, France

29/10 La Cigalle – Paris, France

30/10 Autumn Falls @ AB – Brussels, Belgium

01/11 Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

02/11 Kantine – Köln, Germany

05/11 Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK

06/11 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

07/11 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

08/11 St Philips Gate – Bristol, UK

09/11 The Crossing – Birmingham, UK

10/11 Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

11/11 02 Academy – Leeds, UK

13/11 02 ABC – Glasgow, UK

14/11 Vicar Street – Dublin, Ireland

Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 27) at 10am.

