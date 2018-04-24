Kurt Vile announces European tour

He'll bring the Violators to UK shores in November
Kurt Vile has announced a European tour for the autumn, backed by his regular band The Violators (Rob Laakso, Kyle Spence, and Jesse Trbovich).
The full itinerary is as follows:
12/10 Grünspan – Hamburg, Denmark
13/10 Pustervik – Gothenburg, Sweden
14/10 Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway
15/10 Bern – Stockholm, Sweden
16/10 Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark
18/10 Huxleys – Berlin, Germany
19/10 Technikum – Munich, Germany
20/10 X-Tra – Zurich, Switzerland
21/10 Epicerie Moderne – Lyon, France
22/10 Apolo – Barcelona, Spain
23/10 Teatro Barceló – Madrid, Spain
25/10 Lisboa Ao Vivo – Lisbon, Spain
26/10 Hard Club – Porto, Portugal
28/10 Theatre Barbey – Bordeaux, France
29/10 La Cigalle – Paris, France
30/10 Autumn Falls @ AB – Brussels, Belgium
01/11 Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
02/11 Kantine – Köln, Germany
05/11 Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK
06/11 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK
07/11 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK
08/11 St Philips Gate – Bristol, UK
09/11 The Crossing – Birmingham, UK
10/11 Albert Hall – Manchester, UK
11/11 02 Academy – Leeds, UK
13/11 02 ABC – Glasgow, UK
14/11 Vicar Street – Dublin, Ireland
Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 27) at 10am.
