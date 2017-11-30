Kris Kristofferson to celebrate his 82nd birthday at special UK show

He will play Kenwood House in Hampstead in June 2018

Kris Kristofferson will celebrate his 82nd birthday at special show at Kenwood House in Hampstead.

The show takes place on Friday, June 22 and is part of Heritage Live Concert Series.

On the show, Kristofferson said: “I look forward to coming back to England this summer, and feel pretty blessed to still be doing what I love to do. Performing and turning 82 at the Kenwood House in London will be a real honour.”

Tickets go on sale today to English Heritage members and on general sale on Friday, December 1.

The Heritage Live Concert Series will take place across two weekends in June; other shows will be announced soon.

