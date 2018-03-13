King Crimson to release Live In Vienna, 2016

3xCD set also features a number of their concert-opening "soundscapes"

King Crimson will release a new live album entitled Live In Vienna, 2016 on April 6.

The 3xCD set features the entirety of their performance from MuseumsQuartier, Vienna, on December 1 2016, plus a rare live recording of the 1974 song “Fracture” captured in Copenhagen a couple of months earlier. CD3 also features three new edits of the “soundscapes” that King Crimson used to open their sets throughout the tour.

Live In Vienna, 2016 was previously released in Japan, but without the additional material. The full tracklisting is as follows:

Disc One:

First Set: (Vienna, 2016)

1 Walk On: Soundscapes: Monk Morph Music Of The Chamber

2 Hell Hounds of Krim

3 Pictures of a City

4 Dawn Song

5 Suitable Grounds for The Blues

6 VROOOM

7 The Construkction of Light

8 The Court of the Crimson King

9 The Letters

10 Sailors’ Tale

11 Interlude

12 Radical Action II

13 Level Five

Disc Two:

Second Set: Vienna, 2016

1 Fairy Dust Of The Drumsons

2 Peace: An End

3 Cirkus

4 Indiscipline

5 Epitaph

6 Easy Money

7 Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row

8 Red

9 Meltdown

10 Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two

11 Starless

Disc Three: Encores and Expansions

1 Heroes

2 Fracture

3 21st Century Schizoid Man

4 Schoenberg Softened His Hat

5 Ahriman’s Ceaseless Corruptions

6 Spenta’s Counter Claim

