Keith Richards: The Rolling Stones are “cutting some new stuff”

Keith Richards has revealed that The Rolling Stones are heading back into the studio.

The band’s last album of original material was 2005’s A Bigger Bang. Last year, they released their covers album, Blue & Lonesome.

Meanwhile, in the latest instalment of Ask Keith Richards, which you can watch below, the guitarist has revealed that they’re in the early stages of recording their next album.

Asked, “Are you inspired to get back in the studio with the Stones and do some more recording?”, Richards replied, “Yes, yes, we are — very, very shortly.”

“Cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next. Blue & Lonesome caught us a little bit by surprise in that we figured it was something we had to do, but we didn’t expect the response.”

Richards pointed out that the positive response to the album leads to the question of the “inevitable volume two.”

“I don’t think we’re going to sucker into that straight away,” he said. “But then it wouldn’t take a twist of the arm to do some more of that. It’s such fun to record, and there’s plenty more where that came from.”

