Johnny Cash’s writing set to music by Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson and more

Johnny Cash: Forever Words is due on April 6

A trove of Johnny Cash’s handwritten letters, poems and documents has been set to music by artists including Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, Rosanne Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Elvis Costello and more.

Recorded primarily at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Johnny Cash: Forever Words is also the musical companion to the best-selling Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, a volume of Cash’s unpublished writing edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and curated by John Carter Cash and producer Steve Berkowitz.

The Johnny Cash: Forever Words tracklisting is:

Forever/I Still Miss Someone – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

To June This Morning – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

Gold All Over the Ground – Brad Paisley

You Never Knew My Mind – Chris Cornell

The Captain’s Daughter – Alison Krauss and Union Station

Jellico Coal Man – T. Bone Burnett

The Walking Wounded – Rosanne Cash

Them Double Blues – John Mellencamp

Body on Body – Jewel

I’ll Still Love You – Elvis Costello

June’s Sundown – Carlene Carter

He Bore It All – Daily and Vincent

Chinky Pin Hill – I’m With Her

Goin’, Goin’, Gone – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

What Would I Dreamer Do? – The Jayhawks

Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson

