Johnny Cash’s writing set to music by Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson and more

Johnny Cash: Forever Words is due on April 6
A trove of Johnny Cash’s handwritten letters, poems and documents has been set to music by artists including Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, Rosanne Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Elvis Costello and more.
Recorded primarily at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Johnny Cash: Forever Words is also the musical companion to the best-selling Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, a volume of Cash’s unpublished writing edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and curated by John Carter Cash and producer Steve Berkowitz.
The album is available to pre-order by clicking here.
The Johnny Cash: Forever Words tracklisting is:
Forever/I Still Miss Someone – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson
To June This Morning – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves
Gold All Over the Ground – Brad Paisley
You Never Knew My Mind – Chris Cornell
The Captain’s Daughter – Alison Krauss and Union Station
Jellico Coal Man – T. Bone Burnett
The Walking Wounded – Rosanne Cash
Them Double Blues – John Mellencamp
Body on Body – Jewel
I’ll Still Love You – Elvis Costello
June’s Sundown – Carlene Carter
He Bore It All – Daily and Vincent
Chinky Pin Hill – I’m With Her
Goin’, Goin’, Gone – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun
What Would I Dreamer Do? – The Jayhawks
Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut
The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.