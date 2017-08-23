John Lee Hooker centennial boxset includes unreleased material

King Of The Boogie is due on September 29

A new John Lee Hooker box set includes eight previously unreleased recordings.

The five-CD set King Of The Boogie is due on September 29 and released in the UK by UMC. It includes rarities, live recordings and collaborations with Van Morrison, Eric Clapton and others.

It is a companion piece to an exhibit of the same name John Lee Hooker: King Of The Boogie includes Hooker’s performance outfits, guitars, photos, awards and music. The exhibition is at the GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi and will run through to February 2018.

Disc 1:

1. Boogie Chillen’ – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar

2. Sally May – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar

3. Hobo Blues – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar

4. Crawlin’ King Snake – John Lee Hooker & His Guitar

5. Black Man Blues – Texas Slim

6. Goin’ Mad Blues – Delta John

7. Who’s Been Jivin’ You – Texas Slim

8. (Miss Sadie Mae) Curl My Baby’s Hair

9. Hoogie Boogie – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar

10. Burnin’ Hell – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar

11. Weeping Willow Boogie

12. Moaning Blues – Texas Slim

13. Huckle Up Baby – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar

14. Goin’ On Highway #51 – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar

15. John L’s House Rent Boogie

16. I’m In The Mood

17. Two White Horses

18. 33 Blues

19. Sugar Mama

20. Wobbling Baby

21. Stuttering Blues – John Lee Booker

22. I’m A Boogie Man – Johnny Lee

23. Down Child

24. Odds Against Me (Backbiters And Syndicaters)

25. Shake, Holler And Run

Disc 2:

1. Unfriendly Woman [Aka Stop Now]*

2. Mambo Chillun

3. Time Is Marching

4. Dimples

5. Little Wheel

6. I Love You Honey

7. Drive Me Away

8. Maudie

9. When I Lay My Burden Down*

10. Tupelo Blues

11. Good Mornin’ Lil’ School Girl

12. I Rolled And Turned And Cried The Whole Night Long

13. No More Doggin’

14. Dusty Road

15. No Shoes

16. My First Wife Left Me

17. Crazy About That Walk – Sir John Lee Hooker

18. Want Ad Blues

19. Will The Circle Be Unbroken

20. I’m Going Upstairs

21. I Lost My Job

22. Don’t Turn Me From Your Door

23. Grinder Man

24. Meat Shakes On Her Bone*

Disc 3:

1. Boom Boom

2. Blues Before Sunrise

3. She’s Mine

4. Frisco Blues

5. Good Rockin’ Mama

6. I’m Leaving

7. Birmingham Blues

8. Don’t Look Back

9. Big Legs, Tight Skirt

10. It Serves Me Right

11. Money

12. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

13. The Motor City Is Burning

14. Mean, Mean Woman

15. Doin’ The Shout

16. Homework

17. Early One Morning

18. Rocking Chair

19. Hittin’ The Bottle Again

20. Deep Blue Sea

21. Spellbound

Disc 4: LIVE

1. Hobo Blues – Live

2. Maudie – Live

3. Shake It Baby – Live

4. Boogie Chillun – Live

5. Bottle Up And Go – Live

6. Crawlin’ King Snake – Live

7. The Mighty Fire – Live

8. You’ve Got To Walk Yourself – Live

9. I’m Bad Like Jesse James – Live

10. Boogie Everywhere I Go – Live

11.She’s Gone*– Live

12.It Serves Me Right To Suffer*– Live

13. Boom Boom* – Live

14. Hi-Heel Sneakers* – Live

15. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer* – Live

Disc 5: FRIENDS

1. I Got Eyes For You – With “Little” Eddie Kirkland

2. Mai Lee – With The Groundhogs

3. Peavine – With Canned Heat

4. Never Get Out Of These Blues Alive – With Van Morrison

5. Five Long Years – With Joe Cocker

6. The Healer – With Carlos Santana

7. I’m In The Mood – With Bonnie Raitt

8. Sally Mae – With George Thorogood

9. Mr. Lucky – With Robert Cray

10. Up And Down – With Warren Haynes

11. Boom Boom – With Jimmie Vaughan

12. You Shook Me – With B.B. King

13. Don’t Look Back – With Van Morrison

14. Dimples – With Los Lobos

15. Boogie Chillen’ – With Eric Clapton

*previously unreleased

