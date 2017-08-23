John Lee Hooker centennial boxset includes unreleased material

King Of The Boogie is due on September 29
A new John Lee Hooker box set includes eight previously unreleased recordings.
The five-CD set King Of The Boogie is due on September 29 and released in the UK by UMC. It includes rarities, live recordings and collaborations with Van Morrison, Eric Clapton and others.
It is a companion piece to an exhibit of the same name John Lee Hooker: King Of The Boogie includes Hooker’s performance outfits, guitars, photos, awards and music. The exhibition is at the GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi and will run through to February 2018.
Disc 1:
1. Boogie Chillen’ – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar
2. Sally May – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar
3. Hobo Blues – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar
4. Crawlin’ King Snake – John Lee Hooker & His Guitar
5. Black Man Blues – Texas Slim
6. Goin’ Mad Blues – Delta John
7. Who’s Been Jivin’ You – Texas Slim
8. (Miss Sadie Mae) Curl My Baby’s Hair
9. Hoogie Boogie – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar
10. Burnin’ Hell – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar
11. Weeping Willow Boogie
12. Moaning Blues – Texas Slim
13. Huckle Up Baby – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar
14. Goin’ On Highway #51 – John Lee Hooker And His Guitar
15. John L’s House Rent Boogie
16. I’m In The Mood
17. Two White Horses
18. 33 Blues
19. Sugar Mama
20. Wobbling Baby
21. Stuttering Blues – John Lee Booker
22. I’m A Boogie Man – Johnny Lee
23. Down Child
24. Odds Against Me (Backbiters And Syndicaters)
25. Shake, Holler And Run
Disc 2:
1. Unfriendly Woman [Aka Stop Now]*
2. Mambo Chillun
3. Time Is Marching
4. Dimples
5. Little Wheel
6. I Love You Honey
7. Drive Me Away
8. Maudie
9. When I Lay My Burden Down*
10. Tupelo Blues
11. Good Mornin’ Lil’ School Girl
12. I Rolled And Turned And Cried The Whole Night Long
13. No More Doggin’
14. Dusty Road
15. No Shoes
16. My First Wife Left Me
17. Crazy About That Walk – Sir John Lee Hooker
18. Want Ad Blues
19. Will The Circle Be Unbroken
20. I’m Going Upstairs
21. I Lost My Job
22. Don’t Turn Me From Your Door
23. Grinder Man
24. Meat Shakes On Her Bone*
Disc 3:
1. Boom Boom
2. Blues Before Sunrise
3. She’s Mine
4. Frisco Blues
5. Good Rockin’ Mama
6. I’m Leaving
7. Birmingham Blues
8. Don’t Look Back
9. Big Legs, Tight Skirt
10. It Serves Me Right
11. Money
12. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
13. The Motor City Is Burning
14. Mean, Mean Woman
15. Doin’ The Shout
16. Homework
17. Early One Morning
18. Rocking Chair
19. Hittin’ The Bottle Again
20. Deep Blue Sea
21. Spellbound
Disc 4: LIVE
1. Hobo Blues – Live
2. Maudie – Live
3. Shake It Baby – Live
4. Boogie Chillun – Live
5. Bottle Up And Go – Live
6. Crawlin’ King Snake – Live
7. The Mighty Fire – Live
8. You’ve Got To Walk Yourself – Live
9. I’m Bad Like Jesse James – Live
10. Boogie Everywhere I Go – Live
11.She’s Gone*– Live
12.It Serves Me Right To Suffer*– Live
13. Boom Boom* – Live
14. Hi-Heel Sneakers* – Live
15. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer* – Live
Disc 5: FRIENDS
1. I Got Eyes For You – With “Little” Eddie Kirkland
2. Mai Lee – With The Groundhogs
3. Peavine – With Canned Heat
4. Never Get Out Of These Blues Alive – With Van Morrison
5. Five Long Years – With Joe Cocker
6. The Healer – With Carlos Santana
7. I’m In The Mood – With Bonnie Raitt
8. Sally Mae – With George Thorogood
9. Mr. Lucky – With Robert Cray
10. Up And Down – With Warren Haynes
11. Boom Boom – With Jimmie Vaughan
12. You Shook Me – With B.B. King
13. Don’t Look Back – With Van Morrison
14. Dimples – With Los Lobos
15. Boogie Chillen’ – With Eric Clapton
*previously unreleased
