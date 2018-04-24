John Grant plots autumn tour

He's currently putting the finishing touches to solo album number four
John Grant has announced that he will tour the UK and Europe later this year.
Full dates as follows:
Thursday 16th August – Birmingham – Symphony Hall
Saturday 18th August – Brecon Beacons – Green Man Festival
Sunday 19th August – Bangor – Open House Festival
Monday 20th August – Edinburgh – Edinburgh International Festival
Friday 26th October – Reykjavik – Silfurburg
Monday 29th October – Brighton – Dome
Tuesday 30th October – London – O2 Academy Brixton
Wednesday 31st October – Bath – The Forum
Friday 2nd November – Sheffield – Octagon
Saturday 3rd November – Manchester – Albert Hall
Wednesday 7th November – Copenhagen – Vega
Thursday 8th November – Oslo – Sentrum Scene
Saturday 10th November – Germany – Weissenhaeuser Rolling Stone Weekender
Monday 12th November – Cologne – Kulturkirche
Tuesday 13th November – Hamburg – Kampnagel
Wednesday 14th November – Berlin – Astra Kulturhaus
Friday 16th November – Germany – Rust Rolling Stone Weekender
Tickets for the UK non-festival shows are available here from 10am on Friday (April 27), with pre-sale beginning at 10am on Wednesday (April 25).
A press release states that Grant is “currently putting the finishing touches” to his fourth solo LP.
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.