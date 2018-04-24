John Grant plots autumn tour

He's currently putting the finishing touches to solo album number four

John Grant has announced that he will tour the UK and Europe later this year.

Full dates as follows:

Thursday 16th August – Birmingham – Symphony Hall

Saturday 18th August – Brecon Beacons – Green Man Festival

Sunday 19th August – Bangor – Open House Festival

Monday 20th August – Edinburgh – Edinburgh International Festival

Friday 26th October – Reykjavik – Silfurburg

Monday 29th October – Brighton – Dome

Tuesday 30th October – London – O2 Academy Brixton

Wednesday 31st October – Bath – The Forum

Friday 2nd November – Sheffield – Octagon

Saturday 3rd November – Manchester – Albert Hall

Wednesday 7th November – Copenhagen – Vega

Thursday 8th November – Oslo – Sentrum Scene

Saturday 10th November – Germany – Weissenhaeuser Rolling Stone Weekender

Monday 12th November – Cologne – Kulturkirche

Tuesday 13th November – Hamburg – Kampnagel

Wednesday 14th November – Berlin – Astra Kulturhaus

Friday 16th November – Germany – Rust Rolling Stone Weekender

Tickets for the UK non-festival shows are available here from 10am on Friday (April 27), with pre-sale beginning at 10am on Wednesday (April 25).

A press release states that Grant is “currently putting the finishing touches” to his fourth solo LP.

