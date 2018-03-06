John Fogerty to play CCR’s greatest hits at BluesFest 2018

He'll be joined by Steve Miller Band at London's O2 Arena in October

John Fogerty will headline BluesFest 2018 at London’s O2 Arena on October 25.

For his first UK headline show in ten years, he promises a Creedence Clearwater Revival greatest hits set. Also on the bill at BluesFest’s opening night are Steve Miller Band, playing their first British show since 2012.

Further names for the four-night festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets start at £45 and go on general sale on Friday (March 9) at 10am, available here. The O2 pre-sale begins tomorrow (March 7) at 10am and the Live Nation pre-sale begins at 10am on Thursday (March 8).

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.