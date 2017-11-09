Joan Baez announces new album Whistle Down The Wind and UK tour dates

2018 marks her "last year of formal extended touring"

Joan Baez has announced a new album Whistle Down The Wind.

Produced by Joe Henry, the album is due in early March next year. This will be her first new record since 2008’s Day After Tomorrow.

Baez will also tour in support of the album, including two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall. This marks what she describes as her “last year of formal extended touring”.

Baez UK dates are:

March 13 — York, Barbican

March 14 — Birmingham, Symphony Hall

March 16 — Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

March 17 — Edinburgh, Usher Hall

March 19 — Belfast, Waterfront Hall

March 21 — Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

March 22 — Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

May 23 — Bristol, Colston Hall

May 24 — Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

May 26 — Gateshead, The Sage

May 28 — London, Royal Albert Hall

May 29 — London, Royal Albert Hall

