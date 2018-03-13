Jarvis Cocker returns to the stage for new solo tour

The former Pulp singer will visit "caverns and tiny clubs" in March and April

Jarvis Cocker has announced a new tour of “caverns and tiny clubs” around the UK.

Backed by a band including Serafina Steer on harp and keyboards, the former Pulp singer promises mostly new songs although “some will be familiar”. Cocker’s last solo album was 2009’s Further Complications.

Full tourdates are as follows:

26th March – Brighton, Patterns

27th March – London, Moth Club

28th March – Ramsgate Music Hall

3rd April – Manchester, Deaf Institute

4th April – Liverpool, Williamson’s Tunnels

6th April – Castleton (near Sheffield), Peak Cavern

7th April – Castleton (near Sheffield), Peak Cavern

Tickets are available here, on sale now.

