Jarvis Cocker returns to the stage for new solo tour

The former Pulp singer will visit "caverns and tiny clubs" in March and April
Jarvis Cocker has announced a new tour of “caverns and tiny clubs” around the UK.
Backed by a band including Serafina Steer on harp and keyboards, the former Pulp singer promises mostly new songs although “some will be familiar”. Cocker’s last solo album was 2009’s Further Complications.
Full tourdates are as follows:
26th March – Brighton, Patterns
27th March – London, Moth Club
28th March – Ramsgate Music Hall
3rd April – Manchester, Deaf Institute
4th April – Liverpool, Williamson’s Tunnels
6th April – Castleton (near Sheffield), Peak Cavern
7th April – Castleton (near Sheffield), Peak Cavern
Tickets are available here, on sale now.
