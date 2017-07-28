The Jam’s 40th anniversary box set to include unreleased demos and live recordings

All hail the new five-disc set called 1977

The Jam have announced details of a new five-disc set called 1977.

The set, to be released by UMC-Polydor on October 20, celebrates the 40th anniversary of their debut album In The City and its follow up, This Is The Modern World. The box set will feature re-mastered versions of both albums as well as unreleased demos and live recordings.

The box also includes a 144-page book – featuring new liner notes, period photos and a wealth of cuttings, reviews and memorabilia from 1977 – variant sleeves and five postcards.

The full tracklisting for 1977 is.

Disc 1 – In The City (original album remastered)

Art School

I’ve Changed My Address

Slow Down

I Got By In Time

Away From The Numbers

Batman Theme

In The City

Sounds From The Street

Non-Stop Dancing

Time For Truth

Takin’ My Love

Bricks & Mortar

+ single & B-side extras

All Around The World

Carnaby Street

Disc 2 – ‘The Polydor Demos: February 1977’

Art School (demo) #

In The City (demo)

I Got By In Time (demo) #

I’ve Changed My Address (demo) #

Time For Truth (demo)

Sounds From The Street (demo)

Non Stop Dancing (demo) #

Bricks And Mortar (demo) #

Takin’ My Love (demo)

So Sad About Us (demo)

Slowdown (demo) #

# previously unreleased

Disc 3 – This Is The Modern World (original album remastered)

The Modern World

London Traffic

Standards

Life From A Window

The Combine

Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane

In The Street Today

London Girl

I Need You (For Someone)

Here Comes The Weekend

Tonight At Noon

In The Midnight Hour

Disc 4 – Live 1977

John Peel sessions

Recorded 26.4.1977 – Transmitted 2.5.1977

In The City

Art School

I’ve Changed My Address

The Modern World

Recorded 19.7.1977 – Transmitted 25.7.1977

All Around The World

London Girl

Bricks & Mortar

Carnaby Street

Live at the ‘Nashville’ – September 10th 1977 (previously unreleased)

Carnaby Street

The Modern World

Time For Truth

So Sad About Us

London Girl

In the Street Today

All Around The World

London Traffic

Sweet Soul Music

Bricks & Mortar

In The City

Art School

In The Midnight Hour

Sounds From The Street

Slowdown

Disc 5 – DVD

In The City (Polydor promo – May 1977)

Art School (Polydor promo – May 1977)

In The City (Top Of The Pops – Date: 19/05/1977)

All Around The World (Top Of The Pops – Date: 18/08/1977)

All Around The World (‘Marc’ – Granada TV)

The Modern World (Top Of The Pops Top Of The Pops – Date: 03/11/1977)

Bricks and Mortar (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)

Carnaby Street (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)

In The City (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)

Slowdown (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)

All Around The World (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)

The September 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Neil Young on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Mark E Smith, Nick Lowe, Iron & Wine and Sigur Rós, we remember Dennis Wilson and explore the legacy of Elvis Presley. We review Grizzly Bear, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Brian Eno and The War On Drugs. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Randy Newman, Richard Thompson, Oh Sees, Lal & Mike Waterson, Psychic Temple, FJ McMahon and Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.