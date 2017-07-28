The Jam’s 40th anniversary box set to include unreleased demos and live recordings

All hail the new five-disc set called 1977
The Jam have announced details of a new five-disc set called 1977.
The set, to be released by UMC-Polydor on October 20, celebrates the 40th anniversary of their debut album In The City and its follow up, This Is The Modern World. The box set will feature re-mastered versions of both albums as well as unreleased demos and live recordings.
The box also includes a 144-page book – featuring new liner notes, period photos and a wealth of cuttings, reviews and memorabilia from 1977 – variant sleeves and five postcards.
The full tracklisting for 1977 is.
Disc 1 – In The City (original album remastered)
Art School
I’ve Changed My Address
Slow Down
I Got By In Time
Away From The Numbers
Batman Theme
In The City
Sounds From The Street
Non-Stop Dancing
Time For Truth
Takin’ My Love
Bricks & Mortar
+ single & B-side extras
All Around The World
Carnaby Street
Disc 2 – ‘The Polydor Demos: February 1977’
Art School (demo) #
In The City (demo)
I Got By In Time (demo) #
I’ve Changed My Address (demo) #
Time For Truth (demo)
Sounds From The Street (demo)
Non Stop Dancing (demo) #
Bricks And Mortar (demo) #
Takin’ My Love (demo)
So Sad About Us (demo)
Slowdown (demo) #
# previously unreleased
Disc 3 – This Is The Modern World (original album remastered)
The Modern World
London Traffic
Standards
Life From A Window
The Combine
Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane
In The Street Today
London Girl
I Need You (For Someone)
Here Comes The Weekend
Tonight At Noon
In The Midnight Hour
Disc 4 – Live 1977
John Peel sessions
Recorded 26.4.1977 – Transmitted 2.5.1977
In The City
Art School
I’ve Changed My Address
The Modern World
Recorded 19.7.1977 – Transmitted 25.7.1977
All Around The World
London Girl
Bricks & Mortar
Carnaby Street
Live at the ‘Nashville’ – September 10th 1977 (previously unreleased)
Carnaby Street
The Modern World
Time For Truth
So Sad About Us
London Girl
In the Street Today
All Around The World
London Traffic
Sweet Soul Music
Bricks & Mortar
In The City
Art School
In The Midnight Hour
Sounds From The Street
Slowdown
Disc 5 – DVD
In The City (Polydor promo – May 1977)
Art School (Polydor promo – May 1977)
In The City (Top Of The Pops – Date: 19/05/1977)
All Around The World (Top Of The Pops – Date: 18/08/1977)
All Around The World (‘Marc’ – Granada TV)
The Modern World (Top Of The Pops Top Of The Pops – Date: 03/11/1977)
Bricks and Mortar (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)
Carnaby Street (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)
In The City (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)
Slowdown (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)
All Around The World (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)
