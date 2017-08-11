Jack White’s Third Man Records collaborate with Detroit Tigers for exclusive 7″ single

Get ready for “Strike Out”!

Jack White has announced plans to release a new 7″ record, which will only be on sale at the Detroit Tigers’ upcoming baseball game.

The baseball team are a longtime favourite of White’s. Those who buy tickets to the team’s August 24 match against their rivals the Minnesota Twins will be eligible to purchase the new record, which is being released in partnership White’s Third Man Records.

The 7″ will feature a new song called “Strike Out” recorded by a roster of Third Man artists under the name the Brushoffs, who the Detroit Metro Times note includes Brendan Benson, Ben Blackwell, Dominic Davis, and Olivia Jean. On the B-side is an interview that White conducted with two-time World Series Champion Kirk Gibson. The 7″ is set to feature the Detroit Tigers’ colours, blue and orange.

