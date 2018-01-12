Jack White reveals tracklisting for Boarding House Reach

Titles include Get In The Mind Shaft and Why Walk A Dog?

Following the release of single “Connected By Love“, Jack White has confirmed that his new album Boarding House Reach will be released on March 23 via Third Man/XL Recordings.

The artwork and tracklisting is as follows:



1. Connected By Love

2. Why Walk A Dog?

3. Corporation

4. Abulia and Akrasia

5. Hypermisophoniac

6. Ice Station Zebra

7. Over and Over and Over

8. Everything You’ve Ever Learned

9. Respect Commander

10. Ezmerelda Steals The Show

11. Get In The Mind Shaft

12. What’s Done Is Done

13. Humoresque

In addition the regular release, there will also be a limited coloured vinyl edition available only to subscribers to the Third Man Records Vault. It features alternative holographic artwork and a bonus demo 7″.

The February 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with The Great Lost Venues Of Britain on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there a giant preview of 2018’s key albums plus new interviews with Keith Richards, Buffalo Springfield, Michael McDonald, The Sweet and many more. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.