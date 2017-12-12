Jack White reveals “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach”

Watch White's four-minute teaser here

Jack White has released a a four-minute collage containing new music.

Titled “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach”, the clip mixes vocal lines, guitar riffs and beats with other sonic textures.

You can watch the film below.

