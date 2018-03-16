Jack White announces three intimate album release shows

He'll play London's 600-capacity Garage on March 28

Ahead of his world tour that begins in April, Jack White has arranged three intimate shows at the end of March to celebrate the release of his new album Boarding House Reach on March 23.

This includes a date at North London’s 600-capacity Garage venue on March 28. The full dates are as follows:

March 20 – The Mayan, Los Angeles, CA

March 23 – Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

March 28 – The Garage, London, UK

A special pre-sale for Third Man Records Vault members is open until 12pm today (March 16). Tickets will go on general sale at 12pm from here.

