Hüsker Dü’s Grant Hart reportedly dies aged 56

He had been battling cancer

Grant Hart has reportedly lost his battle with cancer at the age of 56.

Earlier this morning, Hüsker Dü posted a photograph of Hart – the band’s singer-drummer – without comment.

Soon after, Variety reported his death via a source, though the news has yet to be officially confirmed.

Hart and his bandmates Bob Mould and Greg Norton released six albums as Hüsker Dü, from 1983’s Everything Falls Apart to 1987’s Warehouse: Songs and Stories.

After Hüsker Dü, Hart formed Nova Mob who released released two full-length recordings, one EP and a handful of singles.

Hart also released four solo albums, Intolerance (1989), Good News For Modern Man (1999), Hot Wax (2009) and The Argument (2013).

A box set of Hüsker Dü’s early catalog, Savage Young Dü, is released in November.

