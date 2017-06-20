Hope Sandoval & the Warm Injections announce tour dates

Mariee Sioux, Daydream Machine and Peaking Lights will join the band on select dates

Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions have announced a run of north American tour dates.

The band, which feature Sandoval and My Bloody Valentine’s Colm Ó Cíósóig, will be joined on selected dates by Mariee Sioux, Daydream Machine and Peaking Lights.

Pitchfork reports that the tour belatedly follows the band’s 2016 album Until The Hunter, released through Sandoval’s label Tendril Tales.

Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions:

October 08 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery: Old Redwood Barn

October 10 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 11 Seattle, WA – Neptune

October 13 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

October 14 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

October 15 Joshua Tree, CA – Desert Daze Festival at Joshua Tree Retreat Center

October 18 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

October 19 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

October 21 Boston, MA – Royale

October 22 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.