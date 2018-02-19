Hear Willie Nelson’s new song “Last Man Standing”

It's the title track from his upcoming album, due out April 27

Willie Nelson will release an album of all-new compositions on April 27, two days before his 85th birthday.

Produced and co-written by Buddy Cannon, the album is called Last Man Standing. You can watch a video for the title track below.

Earlier this year Nelson was forced to cancel several shows due to a bout of ill health, but he’s due to return to the stage next week for a postponed tour with Los Lonely Boys.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.