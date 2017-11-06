Hear Wilco’s previously unreleased song, “Myrna Lee”

It's taken from the AM sessions

Wilco have shared a previously unreleased song, “Myrna Lee“.

The song is taken from the sessions for their 1995 debut album, AM.

The band are preparing to release expanded reissues of AM and 1996’s Being There, which are released on December 1 on Rhino, featuring demos, outtakes, and alternate takes.

You can hear “Myrna Lee” below.

The December 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Robert Plant on the cover. Plant and his band have also compiled our free CD, which includes tracks by Bert Jansch, Daniel Lanois, Patty Griffin, Thee Oh Sees and more. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Tom Petty and there are new interviews with REM, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bootsy Collins, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Ronnie Spector. We review Morrissey, Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Hüsker Dü, Tim Buckley and Talk Talk and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.