Hear White Denim’s new single, “Magazin”

Album and UK dates to follow in August

White Denim have revealed that their new album Performance will be released on August 24. Hear the first single “Magazin” below:

Performance introduces two new members to the White Denim fold, with former NRBQ drummer Conrad Choucroun and keyboardist Michael Hunter joining frontman James Petralli and bassist Steve Terebecki.

The album was recorded mainly in Radio Milk, White Denim’s new studio built in an old general store and horse stable in downtown Austin. It was self-produced by the band, alongside Jim Vollentine.

White Denim have also announced a European tour, dates as follows:

28 Aug – London @ Rough Trade East

29 Aug – London @ Moth Club (Matinee)

29 Aug – London @ Moth Club

31 Aug – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

02 Sep – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

07 Nov – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

08 Nov – Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij

09 Nov – Hamburg, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

10 Nov – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11 Nov – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

13 Nov – Berlin, DE @ Beghain Kantine

14 Nov – Munich, DE@ Milla

15 Nov – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

16 Nov – Baden-Württemberg, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

17 Nov – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

Tickets for the two Moth Club shows go on sale at 9am on Friday (May 11) from here.

