Hear The War On Drugs new song, “Up All Night”

It's taken from the band's upcoming album, A Deeper Understanding

The War On Drugs have shared another new song from their upcoming new album, A Deeper Understanding.

“Up All Night” follows the previously shared tracks “Pain”, “Holding On”, “Strangest Thing” and “Thinking Of Place”.

A Deeper Understanding is the Philadelphia band’s fourth album and will be released on August 25, via Atlantic.

Earlier this year, the Adam Granduciel-led band announced a European tour that starts in November and includes UK stops in Glasgow, Manchester and London. See the full tour schedule and ticket details at the band’s website. Their UK dates are below.



Thursday November 9 – GLASGOW – Barrowlands

Friday November 10 – GLASGOW – Barrowlands

Sunday November 12 – MANCHESTER – O2 Apollo

Tuesday November 14 – LONDON – Alexandra Palace

