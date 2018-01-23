Hear Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s new song, American Guilt

UK tour dates announced for May

New Zealand psych-funk-rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released a new single. Hear “American Guilt” below:

As part of a lengthy world tour, the band have announced four UK dates in May:

May 24 – London, Roundhouse

May 25 – Bristol, SWX

May 26 – Manchester, Strange Waves festival

May 27 – Leeds, World Island festival

Tickets go on sale on Friday January 26 via the band’s own site.

