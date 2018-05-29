Hear Underworld and Iggy Pop’s new collaboration

"Bells & Circles" was premiered on Saturday at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend

Underworld have released a surprise new single featuring an entertaining monologue from Iggy Pop. Hear “Bells & Circles” below:

The track was premiered during Underworld’s set at BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend in Belfast on Saturday. Watch that version below, or see the whole performance here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.