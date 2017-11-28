Hear Ty Segall’s new song, “The Main Pretender”

And on saxophone... Mikal Cronin

Ty Segall has shared a new song called “The Main Pretender”.

The track features longtime collaborator Mikal Cronin on saxophone. You can hear the track below.

<a href="http://tysegall.bandcamp.com/track/the-main-pretender">The Main Pretender by Ty Segall</a>

“The Main Pretender” is the latest release in an especially productive year for Segall. In recent months, he’s released “Alta”, “Meaning” and “My Lady’s On Fire” among other tracks.

