Hear two songs from Jack White’s new album, Boarding House Reach

They're called "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander"

Jack White is poised to release his long-awaited new album Boarding House Reach. You can watch the video for lead single “Connected By Love” here:

He also unveiled a second album track, “Respect Commander”:

The two songs are available digitally now, or on a 7″ single from the XL Recordings store.

As previously reported in Uncut, the album was produced by White and recorded at Sear Sound in New York City, Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, and Third Man Studio in Nashville. Connected By Love features White on vocals, synthesizer, and acoustic guitar, backed by new lineup of musicians including drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend), bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger) and backing vocalists Ann & Regina McCrary of Nashville gospel trio, The McCrary Sisters.

White has also announced three US festival headline performances: Shaky Knees in Atlanta (May 4-6), Boston Calling 2018 (May 25-27), and Governor’s Ball in New York (June 1-3). Additional dates will be announced soon.