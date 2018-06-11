Hear two brand new Spiritualized songs

"I'm Your Man" and "A Perfect Miracle" appear on the forthcoming album, And Nothing Hurt

Spiritualized will release a new album, And Nothing Hurt, on September 15 via Bella Union.

It was recorded entirely by Jason Pierce at his East London home, the first time he has grappled with digital recording and sampling.

“Making this record on my own sent me more mad than anything I’ve done before,” says Pierce. “We’d been playing these big shows and I really wanted to capture that sound we were making but, without the funds to do, I had to find a way to work within the constraints of what money I had. So I bought a laptop and made it all in a little room in my house.”

Watch a video for “I’m Your Man” and listen to “A Perfect Miracle” below:

Peruse the full tracklisting here:

1. A Perfect Miracle

2. I’m Your Man

3. Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go

4. Let’s Dance

5. On The Sunshine

6. Damaged

7. The Morning After

8. The Prize

9. Sail On Through

Spiritualized have also announced a handful of live dates for 2018, including a UK show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in September:

21 SEP – London – Eventim Apollo

22 SEP – Angers, France – Levitation

23 SEP – Paris – Cabaret Sauvage

11 OCT – New York City – Kings Theatre

2 NOV – Barcelona – Razzmatazz

3 NOV – Madrid – La Rivera

24 NOV – Berlin – Synasthesie Festival

