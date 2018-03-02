Hear a track from Ry Cooder’s new album, The Prodigal Son

Released on May 11, it's his first solo LP in six years

Ry Cooder will release a new album, The Prodigal Son, on May 11. It’s his first solo album since 2012’s Election Special.

Hear the lead track “Shrinking Man” below:

Recorded in Hollywood, the album features songs by the Pilgrim Travelers, The Stanley Brothers and Blind Willie Johnson, as well as three Ry Cooder originals.

Peruse the full tracklisting here:

1. Straight Street (James W. Alexander/Jesse Whitaker)

2. Shrinking Man (Ry Cooder)

3. Gentrification (Ry Cooder/Joachim Cooder)

4. Everybody Ought To Treat A Stranger Right (Traditional; Blind Willie Johnson, Arr. by Ry Cooder)

5. The Prodigal Son (Traditional: Arranged by Ry Cooder/Joachim Cooder)

6. Nobody’s Fault But Mine (Blind Willie Johnson/Arranged Ry Cooder/Joachim Cooder)

7. You Must Unload (Alfred Reed)

8. I’ll Be Rested When The Roll Is Called (Traditional; Blind Roosevelt Graves, Arranged by Ry Cooder)

9. Harbor Of Love (Carter Stanley)

10. Jesus And Woody (Ry Cooder)

11. In His Care (William L. Dawson)

