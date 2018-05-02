Hear the title track from Cowboy Junkies’ new album, All That Reckoning

It's released on July 13, with UK shows to follow in November

Cowboy Junkies have revealed that their new album All That Reckoning – their first in six years – will be released on July 13.

Listen to the title track below:

Cowboy Junkies will visit the UK for three live dates in November:

Nov 9 Glasgow, Mitchell Theatre

Nov 10 Manchester, RNCM

Nov 11 London, The Bridge

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 4) at 10am, except for the London date which goes on sale on Friday May 25 at 10am. Go here for ticket details.

