Hear three songs from Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real’s new album

“Set Me Down On A Cloud”, “Find Yourself” and “Forget About Georgia”

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real have shared three songs taken from their new self-titled album.

You can hear “Set Me Down On A Cloud”, “Find Yourself” and “Forget About Georgia” below.

The album is due on August 25 via Fantasy Records and features guest slots from Nelson’s father Willie and his 86-year-old aunt Bobbi on one track, “Just Outside of Austin”.

The track listing for Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real is:

Set Me Down On A Cloud

Die Alone

Fool Me Once

Just Outside Of Austin

Carolina

Runnin’ Shine

Find Yourself

Four Letter Word

High Times

Breath Of My Baby

Forget About Georgia

If I Started Over

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.