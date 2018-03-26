Hear a song from Stephen Malkmus’ new album, Sparkle Hard

European tour with The Jicks announced for October

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks will release their seventh album, Sparkle Hard, on May 18th.

Following the previously-released single “Middle America”, you can hear a second song from Sparkle Hard, entitled “Shiggy”, below:

Here’s the full track listing and cover art for Sparkle Hard, which features a guest vocal from Kim Gordon:

1. Cast Off

2. Future Suite

3. Solid Silk

4. Bike Lane

5. Middle America

6. Rattler

7. Shiggy

8. Kite

9. Brethren

10. Refute

11. Difficulties / Let Them Eat Vowels

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks will tour Europe in October, full dates as follows:

Wed 17th October – Albert Hall, Manchester

Thurs 18th October – SWG3, Glasgow

Fri 19th October – Vicar Street, Dublin

Sun 21st October – SWX, Bristol

Mon 22nd October – The Asylum, Birmingham

Wed 24th October – Hackney Arts Centre, London

Thurs 25th October – Concorde 2, Brighton

Mon 29th October – Lido, Berlin

Tues 30th October – Stadtgarten, Cologne

Wed 31st October – Melkweg, Amsterdam

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (March 28) at 9am.

