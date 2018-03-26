Hear a song from Stephen Malkmus’ new album, Sparkle Hard

European tour with The Jicks announced for October
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks will release their seventh album, Sparkle Hard, on May 18th.
Following the previously-released single “Middle America”, you can hear a second song from Sparkle Hard, entitled “Shiggy”, below:
Here’s the full track listing and cover art for Sparkle Hard, which features a guest vocal from Kim Gordon:
1. Cast Off
2. Future Suite
3. Solid Silk
4. Bike Lane
5. Middle America
6. Rattler
7. Shiggy
8. Kite
9. Brethren
10. Refute
11. Difficulties / Let Them Eat Vowels
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks will tour Europe in October, full dates as follows:
Wed 17th October – Albert Hall, Manchester
Thurs 18th October – SWG3, Glasgow
Fri 19th October – Vicar Street, Dublin
Sun 21st October – SWX, Bristol
Mon 22nd October – The Asylum, Birmingham
Wed 24th October – Hackney Arts Centre, London
Thurs 25th October – Concorde 2, Brighton
Mon 29th October – Lido, Berlin
Tues 30th October – Stadtgarten, Cologne
Wed 31st October – Melkweg, Amsterdam
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (March 28) at 9am.
