Hear Smashing Pumpkins’ comeback single, “Solara”

It's the first song since 2000 by three-quarters of the 'classic' line-up

The (almost) reunited Smashing Pumpkins have released their comeback single.

“Solara” features Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin from the ‘classic’ ’90s line-up, although not bassist D’Arcy Wretzky, who left the reunion in acrimonious circumstances.

“Solara” was produced by Rick Rubin and longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder. Hear it below:

No album release has been confirmed as yet, but Smashing Pumpkins embark on a North American tour from July 12.

