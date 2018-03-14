Hear Roger Waters collaborate with Palestinian trio

"Supremacy" features Waters reciting a Mahmoud Darwish poem with backing from Trio Joubran

Roger Waters has shared the video for “Supremacy”, a new collaboration with Palestinian group Trio Joubran. Watch it below:

Recorded in Paris and London, the track is intended as a rebuke to President Trump’s recent and highly controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The words are taken from a poem called The Red Indian’s Penultimate Speech To The White Man, by Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish.

Its release marks the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian exodus or “Nakba” that occurred as a result of the 1948 Israeli-Arab War.

“Le Trio Joubran and I have collaborated to perform an excerpt from an epic poem by the great Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish,” writes Waters, posting on Facebook. “On the surface it narrates the last speech of The Native American to The White Man, but it speaks also to Darwish’s beloved Palestine, and its indigenous people, in fact to all victims of settler colonialism everywhere, always.”

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.