Hear Ride’s new song, “Catch You Dreaming”

The band announce Tomorrow’s Shore EP

Ride have announced details of a new EP, Tomorrow’s Shore.

The EP is released on February 16 on 12” vinyl, digital download and streaming services.

You can hear “Catch You Dreaming” from the EP below.

The tracklisting for the EP is:



“Pulsar”

“Keep It Surreal”

“Cold Water People”

“Catch You Dreaming”

The band have also announced a show at London’s ULU on the same date, February 16.

