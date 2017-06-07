Hear PJ Harvey’s new song, “The Camp”

The song is a collaboration with Egyptian artist Ramy Essam

PJ Harvey has released a new song, “The Camp”.

A collaboration with Egyptian artist Ramy Essam, the song the lives of displaced children in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon. All profits will be donated to Beyond Association, a Lebanese NGO that works in the Bekaa valley and elsewhere in the country.

The song was produced by John Parish and an accompanying video features stills by photojournalist Giles Duley.

