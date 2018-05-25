Hear Paul Weller’s new song, “Aspects”

Taster for upcoming album True Meanings released to mark his 60th birthday

Paul Weller is 60 years old today! To mark the occasion, he’s released a new song called “Aspects”. Hear it below:

“Aspects” is taken from his upcoming album True Meanings, due later this later – release date TBC.

“I don’t know if it’s indicative of the album,” says Weller, “but it’s certainly the cornerstone to the record for me. It’s also where I got the title of the album from…”

