Hear Nick Cave and Warren Ellis new song, “Three Seasons In Wyoming”

It's taken from their soundtrack to Wind River

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have been busy on their latest soundtrack project, Wind River.

The film is the directorial debut from Sicario writer Taylor Sheridan and stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as they investigate the murder of a teenage girl on the remote Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

Scroll down to hear “Three Season In Wyoming” from Cave and Ellis’ original score.

“The soundtrack to the beautiful Wind River was first and foremost the incessant wind or the grieving silence of the snow,” Cave and Ellis said, according to Pitchfork. “Amid those elemental forces, we made a kind of ghost score where voices whisper and choirs rise up and die away and electronics throb and pulse.”

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.