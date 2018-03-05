Hear a new track from Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood

It's from the soundtrack of Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here

Following hot on the heels of his Oscar-nominated work on The Phantom Thread, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has composed the score to Lynne Ramsay’s new film You Were Never Really Here, which opens in cinemas on Friday (March 9).

You can hear a taster from the soundtrack below:

You Were Never Really Here stars Joaquin Phoenix as a Gulf War veteran whose attempt to save a girl from a sex trafficking ring goes horribly wrong.

Greenwood‘s soundtrack is due for digital release via Invada Records on the same day as the film. A physical release will follow soon.

